Mets' James McCann: Sitting Game 1 on Wednesday
McCann is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Pirates.
McCann will get a breather in Game 1 on Wednesday after he went 2-for-3 with a walk and run scored in Tuesday's loss. Tomas Nido will take over behind the plate and bat ninth versus Pittsburgh.
