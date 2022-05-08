McCann is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Phillies, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

McCann went 0-for-2 during the 3-2 loss in Game 1, and it's not a surprise he won't be starting both ends of the twin bill. Tomas Nido will start behind the plate and bat ninth in the nightcap.