site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mets-james-mccann-sitting-matinee | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mets' James McCann: Sitting matinee
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
McCann is not starting Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Brewers.
Tomas Nido will catch Jacob deGrom as McCann rests up his legs for the nightcap.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 8 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read