Mets' James McCann: Sitting Thursday
RotoWire Staff
McCann will sit Thursday versus the Rockies, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
McCann will be on the bench for the second straight game Thursday. Tomas Nido will draw another start behind the plate and bat ninth against Colorado.
