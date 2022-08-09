site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' James McCann: Sitting Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
McCann is not in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Reds.
McCann will get a breather after he went 1-for-4 in Monday's victory. Tomas Nido will replace him behind the plate and bat ninth versus Cincinnati.
