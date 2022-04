McCann went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 6-5 victory over the Diamondbacks on Friday.

McCann extended New York's lead to 5-1 with a 452-foot bomb to left off reliever J.B. Wendelken but failed to be productive in his other three at-bats. The homer was the backstop's first of the season and he's been better of late with hits in three of his last four games, but still owns a dismal .138 average through nine games.