McCann went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in Monday's 15-11 extra-innings win over the Reds.

The veteran catcher didn't enter the contest until the eighth inning when he pinch hit for Tomas Nido, but McCann still supplied a full game's worth of production. The homer was his first in July and eighth of the year, but he's still putting together a solid month, slashing .278/.381/.361 over his last 13 games with four RBI and four runs.