McCann has gone 6-for-23 (.304) with a double and a 1:6 BB:K through eight Grapefruit League games.

Coming off a career-best .289/.360/.536 slash line in 2020, McCann is locked in as the Mets' starting catcher, but it's still reassuring that he's not struggling at the plate this spring. The 30-year-old will be looking to match or exceed the 18 homers and 60 RBI he racked up for the White Sox in 2019, and he could top the career-high 118 games he played that season, considering that his primary backup will be Tomas Nido, who owns a .553 OPS in the majors.