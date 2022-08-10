McCann went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 10-2 rout of the Reds.

The 32-year-old year catcher caught Cincinnati napping in the second inning to steal his second base of the year, the first time since 2019 that McCann has multiple thefts in a season. He's started only four of eight games since coming off the IL earlier this month, going 3-for-14 with three singles, and he'll likely continue to split playing time with Tomas Nido unless McCann is able to heat up at the plate.