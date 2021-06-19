site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' James McCann: Takes seat for matinee
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
McCann isn't starting Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Nationals.
McCann will retreat to the bench for the third time in the last four games. Tomas Nido will start behind the dish in the matinee and bat eighth.
