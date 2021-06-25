site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' James McCann: Takes seat for nightcap
McCann is not in the starting lineup for Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader against the Phillies.
McCann went hitless in three plate appearances during the first half of the twin bill. Patrick Mazeika will catch David Peterson and bat eighth in the nightcap.
