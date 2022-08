McCann is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game in Atlanta.

Coming out of the weekend, McCann appeared to be moving into the No. 2 role at catcher before Tomas Nido (illness) was placed on the COVID-19-related injured list Monday. After going 1-for-7 with an RBI while starting in both of the last two games, McCann will take a seat, though he'll likely rank ahead of Michael Perez on the depth chart for the duration of Nido's absence.