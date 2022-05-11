site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' James McCann: Takes seat Wednesday
McCann isn't starting Wednesday against the Nationals.
McCann went 1-for-3 with an RBI in Tuesday's win over Washington, and he'll be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Tomas Nido will start behind the dish and bat ninth.
