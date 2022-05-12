Manager Buck Showalter said McCann is being held out of the lineup for Thursday's game in Washington due to a sore left wrist, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

The injury explains why McCann is on the bench for a second straight day while Tomas Nido picks up another turn behind the dish. Showalter didn't seem too concerned about the injury to McCann's non-throwing wrist, and the Mets believe that the backstop will be ready to resume catching duties during the team's upcoming weekend series with the Mariners.