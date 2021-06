McCann went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and two strikeouts as New York defeated San Diego 6-2 Sunday.

McCann was quiet at the dish until taking San Diego reliever Craig Stammen deep to center in the eighth to extend the Mets' lead to 6-1. Four of McCann's six home runs have come since May 29 as he's 10-for-21 with six extra-base hits during the seven-game hot streak.