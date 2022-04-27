McCann went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Cardinals.

The veteran catcher came into Tuesday with only four hits in 12 games, but he nearly doubled that total in one night. McCann's sluggish beginning to the season has left him with a .194/.286/.333 slash line, but he's in no danger of losing his starting spot behind the plate and should compile decent counting stats even if his overall performance doesn't improve significantly. That said, he posted an .896 OPS as recently as 2020, and the 31-year-old could still have a lot left in the tank.