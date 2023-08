Curtiss was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander was sent to Syracuse in mid-June and will rejoin the big club after the Mets traded away Dominic Leone on Tuesday. Curtiss has a 4.08 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 11:6 K:BB across 17.2 frames in the majors this year.