Curtiss was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse after Sunday's 8-7 loss to the Cardinals.

Curtiss will head back to Syracuse after being called up June 10, appearing in two games, allowing one run on three hits and a walk while striking out four batters over 4.2 innings during his latest stint with New York. The 31-year-old has now produced a 4.08 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with 11 punchouts over 17.2 frames in 13 appearances with the Mets in 2023. Replacing Curtiss on the active roster is Grant Hartwig, a right-handed reliever who had his contract selected from Triple-A on Monday.