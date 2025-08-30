Tong (1-0) earned the win against the Marlins on Friday, allowing four runs (one earned) on six hits while striking out six across five innings. He did not issue a walk.

The 22-year-old Tong looked composed in his major-league debut, keeping the Marlins off the board through the first four innings. The Marlins managed to end the scoreless bid by bringing home four runs in the fifth (though only one was charged to Tong due to an error and a wild pitch), but the Mets provided plenty of run support for him to come away with the win in his major-league debut. Per the Mets' official broadcast, Tong's win Friday and Nolan McLean's victory Aug. 16 marked the first time in franchise history that two starting pitchers got a victory in their major-league debut in the same season. Tong isn't cemented in the Mets' rotation for the rest of the regular season, but he is lined up to take on the Reds on the road next weekend, when he'll look to capture his second win in the majors.