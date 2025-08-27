Tong, who will be called up from Triple-A Syracuse to start Friday's game against the Marlins, won't be guaranteed any additional turns through the big-league rotation, Will Sammon and Tim Britton of the Athletic report. "We're going turn by turn at this point," president of baseball operations David Stearns said Tuesday. "We try not to plan too far ahead."

The minor-league strikeout leader will make his MLB debut Friday as the Mets build in an extra day of rest for other members of the rotation amid a busy portion of the schedule. Whether Tong forces New York to stick with a six-man rotation moving forward or bumps one of the veterans starters to the bullpen will likely depend on how he fares Friday, and whether he gives the club the best chance to win games in a tight playoff race.