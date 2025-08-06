Tong struck out eight while allowing three hits and two walks over five scoreless innings for Double-A Binghamton on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old right-hander has absolutely nothing left to prove in the Eastern League. Tong hasn't served up a home run since late May, and over 53 innings since the beginning of June he sports a 1.02 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 82:20 K:BB. The minor-league strikeout leader with 154 punchouts in 97 innings on the season, Tong should be getting a promotion to Triple-A any day now, especially with the trade of Blade Tidwell to the Giants having opened up a spot in the Syracuse rotation.