Tong has racked up a 2.15 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 91:19 K:BB through 54.1 innings this season for Double-A Binghamton.

The 21-year-old right-hander has been all but untouchable over the last month, posting a 1.09 ERA and 14.5 K/9 over his last six starts, and a promotion to Triple-A Syracuse is likely on the horizon. Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns didn't rule out Tong making his big-league debut in 2025 either, David Adler of MLB.com reports. If a spot in the majors for a top prospect opens up later this summer, Tong would be competing with Nolan McLean for the honor, as the latter has more than held his own since getting bumped up to Triple-A in early May.