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Mets' Jonah Tong: Three hitless innings in 2026 debut

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read

Tong didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Marlins, allowing one walk with two strikeouts across three hitless and scoreless innings out of the Mets' bullpen.

The 22-year-old was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse earlier Friday and worked the final three innings and Tobias Myers and Sean Manaea covered the first 15 outs. Tong flashed his plus stuff, including a 95.9 mph fastball, and generated five whiffs on 28 pitches. The right-hander could make starts for the Mets or be deployed as a multi-inning reliever.

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