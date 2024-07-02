Iglesias went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Monday's extra-inning win over the Nationals.

Getting the start at second base against southpaw MacKenzie Gore and batting eighth, Iglesias didn't make his mark until the 10th inning, when he drove the first pitch Jordan Weems threw over the center-field fence to wrap up a six-run frame for the Mets. While his first homer of the season came against a right-hander pitcher, Iglesias has thrived in his short-side platoon role, producing a 1.147 OPS in 29 plate appearances against lefties since joining New York's big-league roster.