Iglesias is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

Iglesias had started at second base in five of the past six games while the Mets faced a lefty-heavy schedule, but he'll retreat to the bench Wednesday even though Miami is bringing southpaw Braxton Garrett to the hill. Jeff McNeil will get the nod at second base and remains the Mets' top option at the keystone, but Iglesias should continue to play ahead of McNeil against most lefties.