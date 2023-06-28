Quintana (ribs) will make another rehab start Friday at Triple-A Syracuse, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

If the outing goes well, Quintana could potentially be cleared to make his Mets debut sometime next week. Recovered from March surgery on his rib cage, the 34-year-old left-hander has pitched to a highly encouraging 1.04 ERA and 9:2 K:BB through 8.2 innings (three starts) on the farm. David Peterson seems most at risk of losing his rotation spot to make room for Quintana's arrival, though nothing is set in stone quite yet. Peterson is starting Sunday versus the Giants.