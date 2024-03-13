Quintana allowed two hits and a walk over four scoreless innings in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals. He struck out two.

Facing a Washington lineup that included CJ Abrams, Lane Thomas and Joey Gallo, Quintana cruised through another sharp spring outing. The veteran southpaw has a 9:4 K:BB through 8.2 Grapefruit League innings as he prepares for an Opening Day assignment in the absence of Kodai Senga (shoulder). Quintana didn't make his 2023 debut until July 20 due to rib surgery but pitched well in the second half, posting a 3.57 ERA and 1.31 WHIP over 75.2 innings.