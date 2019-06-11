Mets' Matt Kemp: Lands on minor-league IL
Triple-A Syracuse placed Kemp on its 7-day injured list Tuesday after the veteran experienced "lingering effects" from the broken left rib he suffered April 21, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
A member of the Reds at the time he suffered the injury, Kemp was placed on the team's 10-day injured list before being released two weeks later. He latched on with the Mets in late May and was assigned to their Triple-A affiliate, where he had gone 8-for-34 with a home run and three RBI over his first eight games. Kemp apparently returned to action before the rib completely healed, so he'll be sidelined for an indefinite period before returning to action. The setback likely harms Kemp's chances of eventually earning a callup to the big club.
