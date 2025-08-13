Manager Carlos Mendoza confirmed Wednesday that McLean will be called up from Triple-A Syracuse to start Saturday's game against the Mariners at Citi Field, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

One of the Mets' top pitching prospects, the 24-year-old McLean has delivered a 2.45 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 127:50 K:BB across 113.2 innings between Syracuse and Double-A Binghamton this season. The Mets will likely wait until Saturday before formally adding McLean to the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster. With Frankie Montas moving to the bullpen and Paul Blackburn (shoulder) also expected to work in long relief following his activation from the 15-day injured list Wednesday, McLean could be in line for multiple turns through the rotation until the Mets get Tylor Megill (elbow) back from the IL.