McLean could be an option for the Mets' bullpen if the team doesn't trade for any high-leverage relievers at the deadline, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

General manager David Stearns has gone this route in the past during his time in Milwaukee, breaking in future aces Brandon Woodruff, Corbin Burnes and Freddy Peralta in relief roles. The Mets are actively working to acquire established bullpen arms however, and using a prospect like McLean in high-leverage spots during a playoff push would appear to be Plan B. McLean is having a breakout campaign in the high minors, posting a combined 2.78 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 101:41 K:BB over 90.2 innings between Double-A and Triple-A.