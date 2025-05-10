McLean threw seven scoreless innings for Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, giving up seven hits without walking a batter and striking out seven.

Making his first start for Syracuse since a promotion from Double-A, McLean put together his best performance of the season, firing 57 of 78 pitches for strikes and only allowing one runner to even get past second base. The 23-year-old right-hander isn't yet on the 40-man roster, but if he continues to deliver these kinds of results, a big-league debut in 2025 can't be ruled out. Over six starts between Double-A and Triple-A, McLean has a 1.08 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 37:12 K:BB through 33.1 innings, and he has yet to serve up a homer.