Mets' Nolan McLean: Dazzles in Wednesday's win

Mclean (4-4) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing one unearned run on three hits and one walk over seven innings in a 9-1 victory over the Reds. He struck out nine.

The right-hander had walked 12 batters in 15 innings over his prior three starts, but McLean showed better command Wednesday as he tossed 63 of 101 pitches for strikes en route to his seventh quality start of the season, and his highest strikeout total since April 21. He'll take a 3.67 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 97:32 K:BB through 83.1 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Cubs.