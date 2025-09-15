McLean did not factor in the decision during Sunday's extra-inning win over Texas. He allowed five hits and two walks while striking out seven over six scoreless innings.

McLean worked around a few light threats to deliver another stellar performance. He's given up two or fewer runs in each of his first six career MLB outings, with four of those being quality starts. The only criticism at the moment would be the eight walks he's issued over his last 17.1 frames. McLean now owns a terrific 1.19 ERA with a 40:12 K:BB through 37.2 innings. He's lined up for a nice home matchup against Washington next weekend.