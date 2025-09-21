McLean didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-3 extra-innings loss to the Nationals, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out six.

Errors by Juan Soto and Pete Alonso in the second inning helped put Mclean in a 3-0 hole before he was lifted after 92 pitches (59 strikes), but the Mets' offense got him off the hook for the loss before the game slipped away in the 11th. The rookie right-hander has yet to give up more than two earned runs in a big-league start, and through his first 42.2 innings he sports a 1.27 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 46:14 K:BB. Per Tim Britton of the Athletic, McLean lines up to make his final start of the regular season Thursday, on the road against the Cubs, which would set him up to pitch in Game 1 of the playoffs, but first the Mets have to get there -- they're just one game up on the Reds for the final wild-card spot in the NL, with the Diamondbacks two games back.