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Mets' Nolan McLean: Handed seventh loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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McLean (7-7) allowed four runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings to take the loss Saturday versus the Dodgers.

By virtue of two of the runs being unearned, McLean was able to log his fifth straight quality start. He's allowed nine runs (four earned) with a 36:9 K:BB in that span. He's also racked up at least seven strikeouts in six of his last seven outings. McLean continues to impress -- he's now at a 3.32 ERA with a 1.11 WHIP and 142:43 K:BB through 119.1 innings over 21 starts this year. The 25-year-old's next outing is projected to be at home against the Marlins.

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