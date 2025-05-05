The Mets promoted McLean from Double-A Binghamton to Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, John Sparaco of SI.com reports.

Selected as a two-way player with the No. 91 overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft, McLean has been focusing exclusively on pitching since the middle of the 2024 season. He's solidified himself as one of the top prospects in the Mets organization after getting hot a hot start to the 2025 campaign, having compiled a 1.37 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 30:12 K:BB over 26.1 innings with Binghamton. McLean will be part of a talented Syracuse rotation that also includes buzzy prospects in Brandon Sproat and Blade Tidwell, the latter of whom made his MLB debut Sunday before being optioned back to Triple-A.