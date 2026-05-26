Mets' Nolan McLean: Roughed up in loss

McLean (2-4) took the loss Monday against the Reds, allowing seven runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six over 3.1 innings.

McLean looked sharp early by striking out the side in the first inning, but things unraveled quickly after that. He allowed three consecutive baserunners in the second inning to plate the game's first run before surrendering a solo homer to JJ Bleday in the third. The fourth inning proved disastrous, as five of the six batters he faced reached base and four more runs came across before his exit. The right-hander has now allowed six or more runs in consecutive outings and has surrendered a homer in four straight starts. While he has shown the strikeout upside, McLean owns a 5.16 ERA and 1.32 WHIP during the month of May and is scheduled to face a Miami lineup that has put up great numbers recently next.