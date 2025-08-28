McLean (3-0) notched the win Wednesday against the Phillies, allowing four hits and no walks in eight scoreless innings. He struck out six.

McLean continued his impressive start to his major-league career, having now spun at least 5.1 innings while allowing two runs or fewer in each of his first three outings. The rookie right-hander retired 15 in a row at one point Wednesday, and he also registered a strong 13 whiffs while keeping a formidable Phillies lineup at bay. McLean has a sublime 0.89 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and 21:4 K:BB over his first 20.1 big-league frames, and he'll be trying to record his fourth straight win in a difficult spot against the first-place Tigers his next time out.