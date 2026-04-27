McLean (1-2) allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out seven over five-plus innings to take the loss in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Rockies.

McLean was charged with a single run in the fourth and sixth innings, though the second run on his line came after Huascar Brazoban allowed an inherited runner to score. This was tied for McLean's shortest start of the season, but he's yet to five up more than three runs in any of his six outings, and he's logged at least seven strikeouts on five occasions. He's at a 2.55 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 45:10 K:BB through 35.1 innings. McLean's next outing is projected to be on the road versus the Angels, though wins could remain tough to come by if the Mets don't give him better run support.