Mets' Nolan McLean: Strong start goes to waste

McLean allowed one run on three hits and three walks while striking out five over six innings in a no-decision Saturday versus the Padres.

McLean exited the game with a 2-1 lead, but Austin Warren allowed a two-run home run to Freddy Fermin in the seventh inning. That cost McLean a chance to pick up consecutive wins for the first time this season. After a pair of rough starts in May, McLean has bounced back to allow just two runs over his last 11 innings despite a weak 7:8 K:BB in that span. The right-hander has maintained a 3.98 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 82:27 K:BB through 72.1 innings over 13 starts this season. His 3.4 BB/9 could still use some work, but the strikeout upside more than makes up for it in fantasy. McLean's next start is projected to be at home versus Atlanta, which will be a tough matchup.