McLean earned the win in his MLB debut in Saturday's 3-1 victory over the Mariners, allowing two hits and four walks while striking out eight over 5.1 scoreless innings.

McLean's first big-league start went about as well as the Mets could have hoped, as he fired 55 of 91 pitches for strikes while generating 11 whiffs and limiting the Mariners to four hard-hit balls. Per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, McLean joined Matt Harvey as the only Mets pitchers to record eight strikeouts and a win in a scoreless debut. According to Ben Krimmel of SNY.tv, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza all but confirmed that the 24-year-old righty will get another turn through the rotation, which will likely fall next weekend in Atlanta. McLean's standing in the rotation beyond that may hinge on how he performs, as Tylor Megill (elbow) is in the midst of a rehab assignment and could displace McLean as the club's fifth starter once he's activated from the injured list.