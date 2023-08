Ortega went 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's win over Atlanta.

Ortega scored the Mets' first run of the game in the third inning and later ripped a two-run single in the fifth. It was his second multi-hit game of the year and first three-hit performance. In 12 games since being promoted to the MLB level, he's slashing .243/.317/.270 with four runs scored and one extra-base hit.