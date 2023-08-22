Ortega went 1-for-3 with a walk, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Monday's win over Atlanta.

The journeyman outfielder took Allan Winans deep in the second inning for his first homer of 2023. Ortega has started 14 of the last 16 games, mostly in center field, and he's earned that playing time with a .280/.345/.360 slash line, three steals, five RBI and nine runs. The 32-year-old isn't part of the Mets' future, but he seems poised to be a big part of the team's patchwork lineup for the rest of the season.