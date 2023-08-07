Ortega will start in left field and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Cubs.

Ortega has recorded just two hits in 15 at-bats since he was called up from Triple-A Syracuse last Tuesday, but he's picked up starts in the outfield in six of the Mets' ensuing seven games. With Tommy Pham and Mark Canha getting moved at the trade deadline and with Starling Marte (groin) landing on the injured list Monday, Ortega looks like he'll have a fairly clear path to steady playing time despite having yet to offer much production at the dish.