Mets' Zac Thornton: Gets plenty of support in victory

Thornton (2-1) earned the win over Atlanta on Monday, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five batters over 6.1 innings.

Thornton struggled a bit out of the gate, allowing three first-inning singles, but a double play helped him escape with just one run on his ledger. The Mets' offense responded with a run in the bottom of that frame and went on to score 14 times, aiding the rookie righty in his second straight victory. Thornton continues to thrive despite not missing a ton of bats -- he had a modest nine whiffs and five punchouts, and he's compiled just 22 strikeouts across 29.2 innings on the campaign. That dents his fantasy appeal a bit, but Thornton has still been a really nice find so far, as he's recorded a 2.43 ERA and 0.91 WHIP through five MLB starts.