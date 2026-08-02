Mets' Zac Thornton: Tough day against Miami

Thornton (2-2) took the loss Saturday, giving up four runs (three earned) on six hits and three walks over 4.2 innings as the Mets were downed 6-2 by the Marlins. He struck out two.

The rookie southpaw needed 94 pitches (56 strikes) to record 14 outs in his shortest outing since he returned to the big-league rotation in late June, with the three free passes being a season high in the majors. Over five starts since then, Thornton has delivered a 2.10 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 21:8 K:BB over 30 innings as he establishes himself as a part of the Mets' 2027 rotation plans. He'll look to bounce back in his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come on the road next weekend in Pittsburgh.