Mets' Zach Thornton: Getting call to pitch Friday

The Mets will recall Thornton to pitch Friday against the Phillies, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear whether it will be a traditional start or a bulk relief outing, but Thornton has a chance to remain in the Mets' rotation for a while following the trade of David Peterson and demotion of Kodai Senga to the bullpen. Thornton struggled in a spot start in his major-league debut last month, allowing four runs on four hits and two walks in 4.1 innings in a loss to the Nationals. The lefty holds a 4.25 ERA and 56:23 K:BB over 55 innings this season between Double-A Birmingham and Triple-A Syracuse.