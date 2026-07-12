Mets' Zach Thornton: Impresses in seven-inning start

Thornton struck out five and allowed two hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings in a no-decision during Sunday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Red Sox.

The Mets called Thornton up from Triple-A Syracuse to step in as their fifth starter, after the team had previously opted for a bullpen day when the fifth spot in the rotation last came up Tuesday. In what was just his third big-league start, Thornton delivered an eye-opening performance, needing just 82 pitches to record his 21 outs while limiting the damage to just two free passes and a pair of base hits. After Thornton's excellent outing, interim manager Andy Green told Anthony DiComo of MLB.com that the rookie will retain a spot in the big-league rotation to open the second half. The Mets have already locked in Christian Scott, Sean Manaea, Nolan McLean and Freddy Peralta as their starters for the first four games out of the All-Star break, so Thornton will presumably make his next start July 21 in Milwaukee.