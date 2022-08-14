Sanchez allowed three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four batters over five innings in a no-decision against San Diego on Saturday.

Sanchez wasn't sharp in the outing, as he threw only 57 of 98 pitches for strikes and tied a season high with three walks. He served up multiple homers for the fourth time in six starts but also tied his best mark this season by giving up three runs. Sanchez has yet to pick up a victory, but he did avoid taking his sixth straight loss. The veteran simply hasn't pitched well in his 16th major-league campaign, posting a 7.20 ERA and 1.60 WHIP over six starts.