Sanchez (neck) threw 27 pitches in a light bullpen session Friday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Sanchez began his throwing program a month ago but isn't particularly close to returning to game action. The right-hander wasn't able to throw much intensity during Friday's bullpen, and he'll likely require time at the team's extended spring training facility in Florida before he's ultimately cleared to begin a rehab assignment.

