Sanchez (neck) threw 27 pitches in a light bullpen session Friday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Sanchez began his throwing program a month ago but isn't particularly close to returning to game action. The right-hander wasn't able to throw much intensity during Friday's bullpen, and he'll likely require time at the team's extended spring training facility in Florida before he's ultimately cleared to begin a rehab assignment.
More News
-
Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Starts throwing program•
-
Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Transferred to 60-day IL•
-
Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Still not throwing•
-
Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Not yet throwing•
-
Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: To miss at least one more start•
-
Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Hits injured list•